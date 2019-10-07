Hrithik Roshan spotted with ex-wife Sussanne Khan after movie date, see pics

'War' actor Hrithik Roshan who is in the news for his recent successful arrival on silver screen was spotted in the city with ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The divorced couple who parted ways in the 2014 with a whopping amount of settlement was the talk of the town back then.
The duo often make time together for their kids Hridaan and Hrehaan even after divorce. However, this time it was just the two. They were snapped post movie night by paparazzi in Juhu. Hrithik sported a white t-shirt paired with a white jeans and half-sleeved denim jacket. Sussanne also kept it simple by opting for a blue denim and black crop top.
Even after divorce Sussanne Khan is in contact not only with Hrithik but also with his family. Few months earlier when Sunanina Roshan was in limelight for her controversial affair and disconnection with Roshan Family, Sussanne supported the Roshans and appealed on social media to stay away from family affairs.
On professional front, Hrithik is celebrating the success of his action drama War, also featuring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Currently he is gearing up for the 4th sequel of his most loved film ‘Krrish’ which will be helmed by his father Rakesh Roshan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)