Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan celebrate Maha Navami at Durga Puja pandal in Juhu

Hrithik Roshan whose latest outing 'War' is smashing box-office records, today visited veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee's Durga Puja pandal along with his father Rakesh Roshan in Juhu, Mumbai.

The father-son duo sought the blessings of goddess Durga on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.

Sporting a casual look, Hrithik rocked a rouge-coloured shirt over a black t-shirt paired with black jeans. While Rakesh wore a checked shirt with brown pants and dark sunglasses.

Hrithik and Rakesh performed puja before the Durga idol adorned in a beautiful saree and ornaments.

They also posed graciously for shutterbugs along with Biswajit Chatterjee.