Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan celebrate Maha Navami at Durga Puja pandal in Juhu

Hrithik Roshan whose latest outing 'War' is smashing box-office records, today visited veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee's Durga Puja pandal along with his father Rakesh Roshan in Juhu, Mumbai.
The father-son duo sought the blessings of goddess Durga on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.
Sporting a casual look, Hrithik rocked a rouge-coloured shirt over a black t-shirt paired with black jeans. While Rakesh wore a checked shirt with brown pants and dark sunglasses.
Hrithik and Rakesh performed puja before the Durga idol adorned in a beautiful saree and ornaments.
They also posed graciously for shutterbugs along with Biswajit Chatterjee.
Hrithik was recently seen in 'War' that also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The high-octane flick sees the male lead actors push their bodies to pull off jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in a bid to beat each other.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'War' had released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.
