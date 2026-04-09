'This Isn't A Flex!': After Deepika Padukone's Comment On Dhurandhar 2 Went Viral, German Actor Questions Her Why She Hasn't Praised Ranveer Singh

German Actor Questions Deepika Padukone | Instagram

Deepika Padukone not posting anything about Dhurandhar The Revenge has surely become the topic of discussion on social media. Recently, the actress commented on a reel questioning her silence on the film, and clarified that she didn't post as she wanted to dodge the internet drama. Now, after her comment went viral, on Thursday, German actor Suzanne Bernert has tweeted questioning Deepika why she hasn't praised her husband.

Bernert, who has been staying in India for the past many years, tweeted, "Dear Deepika 🙏🏻 This isn't a flex! We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it. (sic)."

Dear Deepika 🙏🏻

This isn't a flex!

We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge pic.twitter.com/pmjsNYerp4 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) April 9, 2026

Netizens React To Suzanne Bernert's Tweet On Deepika Padukone

Netizens have given mixed reactions to Suzanne's tweet. While some supported her, some X users slammed her. A netizen tweeted, "Bhai tu apna kaam kar na! Use rehne de uski zindagi mein (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Thanks for calling her out. Watching a movie in advance due to access is NOT the same thing as public support for your spouse, especially when a large section of the industry was out to ruin his career/image. He has always supported and appreciated her publicly (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Good Lord, get a life Miss! She would have personally praised Aditya Dhar, how would you know? Why broadcast it? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has already become a blockbuster at the box office. On its day 21, the film collected its lowest, Rs. 7.90 crore. For the first time, the film earned a single-digit amount.

Till now, the movie has collected Rs. 1,041.27 crore. It is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film at the domestic box office. Let's wait and watch whether Dhurandhar 2 will be able to beat Pushpa 2 (Rs. 1,234.10 crore) at the box office or not.