THIS is why Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein fame Shweta Tripathi Sharma feels fitness is a must for everyone

Shweta Tripathi Sharma has been a part of much-loved films and web series like Masaan and Mirzapur. A common point in most of her work is that her web shows or films have dark tones. She is proud of what she's done in more than a decade-long career but is also looking forward to being a part of a project which is the complete opposite. "I would love to be a part of a project in which people are not dying," she says with a laugh.

Shweta, however, will only take up a role that she is confident will be liked by viewers. "For me, my audience is very important. I want to keep them entertained. I want them to have fun and to feel what my character feels. If I won't feel it, I know my audience won't feel it," she shares.

The Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein actress feels that since web series actors and creators ask for a lot of time from the audience, she wants to work as sincerely as possible. "Films are two hours, but series go on for seven to eight hours. I want to do justice to it. I don't want to be a part of a love story just for the sake of it. If I come across a story which is simple, beautiful and can be felt, then I would do it," she explains.

Advertisement

Spilling the beans on her latest show, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta says, "I see it as a spicy dish which will make you cry. It also has other flavours. It is sweet, savoury and crispy. It is everything in a bowl. It's a power-packed meal with a lot of flavours."

Describing her character, Shikha, she adds, "She has simple dreams and is living a simple life. Everything is going fine, but then a storm comes and changes her life forever."

What she loves about the relationship between Shikha and Vikrant (Tahir) is that they understand each other. "There are so many things that are unsaid. Not a lot of talking happens between them, yet they understand each other and are connected," Shweta says.

A still from Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein | Pic: Instagram/battatawada

Advertisement

She also has Kanjoos Makkhichoos and The Gone Game in her kitty, but it's not just work that's a priority for her in 2022. "I want to be mentally and physically healthier. If you are mentally and physically healthy, a lot of things will automatically fall into place. For me, it's not the bigger goals that excite me, but it's those everyday things that you do. Our choices make us, and I want to be very careful about the choices we make," Shweta avers.

According to her, fitness should be essential in everyone's life. "Stamina is very important. We have long shoots that go on for 12 hours. As an actor, physically, emotionally and psychologically, it's taxing. So if you don't have energy inside, you can't do much," Shweta explains.

She also wants to travel, but the Covid-19 pandemic has been playing a spoilsport. "The pandemic has made us realise that time has a lot of value. There is no perfect time or plan. Whenever you want to do something, just do it. Two years from now, I don't want to look back and think I wish I had done this. In fact, my husband (Chaitanya Sharma) and I are planning a diving trip. We are certified scuba divers, so if all is well, safe and healthy, we will go for it," she concludes on a hopeful note.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 06:24 AM IST