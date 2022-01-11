THIS is what RajKummar Rao told Srikanth Bolla when they met to discuss his biopic

Pioneering Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who will be played by RajKummar Rao in an upcoming biopic, is a man of many talents. He did not let him being visually impaired come in the many of his numerous academic and industrial achievements.

Speaking about the film’s script, Srikanth shares, “The writer has done a great job with the script. This is going to be interesting as they plan to reprise the script exactly as it is written onto the celluloid. I am not saying it’s just because it’s my story. They have nicely dramatised the situation to make it more appealing and inspiring for global audiences. Producer Bhushan Kumar feels that my story is going to be beautifully depicted on screen. I am sure audiences will leave the theatre with joy, emotions and fulfilment. This film is not going to be a documentary or boring journey. It will surely have all the elements of fun, emotions and entertainment.”

The film is being helmed by Saand Ki Aankh fame Tushar Hiranandani. Srikanth is all praise for the director. “Tushar bulldozed into my life. His persistence made him destined to get the rights to be able to make my biography. Even though he knew my story’s rights was already with another person. But that guy was not keen on making it. The beauty ultimately lies that good people with noble hearts are doing it,” he gushes.

Srikanth met with actor RajKummar recently. The duo hit it off instantly. “I met RajKummar last week. He is totally inspired after hearing my life story. When we met, he told me, ‘A person like you who can do the unthinkable, I cannot imagine doing all these things in my life, but you have done it all in your life, I would really want to give my best career performance and take our movie to win an Oscar nomination. I will be coming soon to Hyderabad in order to live with you and know more about you and understand you. Only then I will play you.’ I don’t know when exactly he will come to meet me in Hyderabad. We are planning it will be soon before the film goes on the floors,” he signs off.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 06:12 AM IST