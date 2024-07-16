'This Is Such Shame...': Jason Shah Opens Up About His Battle With Sex Addiction

Jason Shah | Instagram

Actor Jason Shah has impressed the audience with his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor has always been vocal about his personal life and issues. Recently, he spoke about his battle with sex addiction.

The Jhansi Ki Rani actor also opined how this addiction is represented in society and expressed his desire to help the same kind of people dealing with sex addiction.

Here's How He Battled With Sex Addiction

He talked about his battle with sex addiction, and what steps he took to overcome it. Speaking to Zoom, Jason said, “I started to build my relationship with God. Which meant the daily exercise of prayer and communication with his spirit and learning how to replace the evil things in my life with good. Fasting helped me a lot as my willpower and self-control started to strengthen immensely."

He further added, "When you have your eyes on God, you are not only looking at the light, but you are also looking up which takes away your focus on the meaningless things of life. Looking up stops you from trying to instantly satisfy your fleshly desires and look towards a brighter future, which in turn you will find that you start to respect others and yourself a lot more.”

What Is Sex Addiction?

Sex addiction is also known as hypersexual disorder. It is defined by intense sexual thoughts, wants, impulses, or actions that cannot be controlled. This disorder can disrupt everyday life, relationships, and obligations, and create a sense of discomfort for people affected.

The actor believes in sharing his experience and how he learned to become the best version of himself so that he can help others. “I think in the world, we live in today, building a facade of being a perfect person with a perfect life is encouraged. And this is such a shame, as it is a very poor representation of who we truly are. And it also sends the wrong message to people who look up to us. Admitting your mistakes takes courage. And I find fulfilment and purpose in helping those around me,” he concluded.

On the work front, Jason has been a part of Bigg Boss season 10. He has done great work in television with his roles as Captain Hugh Ross in Jhansi Ki Rani, and Sir John Greenwood in Barrister Babu. He made his debut with Fitoor in 2016, with Aditya Roy Kapur, and Karina Kaif in lead roles.

Jason was last seen in a Tamil film Mission: Chapter 1, as supervising officer Neil Johnson.On the personal front, he grabbed the headline for his breakup with VJ and actress Anusha Dandekar.