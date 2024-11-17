'This Is So Sad': Netizens SLAM Paps As Jeh Gets Cranky Due to Camera Flashlights, Mom Kareena Kapoor Comes To His Rescue (VIDEO)

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out with her younger son Jeh in Mumbai on Saturday night, and while at it, the little nawab was seemingly irked and cranky after camera flashlights hurt his eyes. As a video of the incident went viral, netizens slammed paps for invading the family's space and for being insensitive to the little one despite seeing his discomfort.

In the video that has now gone viral, Jeh can be seen sitting on mommy's Kareena's lap as they zoomed off in their car, and that is when the paparazzi surrounded them for photos. As they flashed their camera inside the car, the little one was visibly irked as the lights hurt his eye.

While he got cranky and tried to shield himself, Bebo quickly noticed and made him cover his eyes while holding on to him tightly. The actress maintained her calm and made a quick exit from the spot.

However, the incident did not go down well with netizens, who slammed the paps for using the flashlights and clicking photos even after seeing Jeh's discomfort. "This is so sad," a user commented on Instagram, while another wrote, "Give them some privacy sometimes!"

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents to two kids -- Taimur, born in 2016, and Jeh (2021). The little nawabs are as popular as their parents, and they send the shutterbugs on a photo clicking spree every time they step outside and demonstrate their antics.

In an earlier interview, when Bebo was asked why does Jeh always appear to be grumpy on camera, she had said, "You can ask him that whenever he’s 18 or 20 and if, at all, he’s ready to answer these questions. Maybe, he appears grumpy because he wonders why people keep photographing him."

On the work front, Bebo was recently seen in The Buckingham Murders, in which she was lauded for her performance. She also starred in the superhit film, Singham Again, and played Ajay Devgn's wife in it.