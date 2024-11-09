Inside PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wows In Tiny Bikinis, Saif Ali Khan Goes Shirtless In Maldives

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 09, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Diwali by spending time on an exotic romantic vacation. in the Maldives

Photo Via Instagram

Saif Ali Khan, last seen in Devara: Part 1, looked as hot as ever while flaunting his toned body, shirtless on a boat in the Maldives

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a no-makeup look as she enjoyed her time on the beach

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a strapless colourful bikini in the Maldives

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Saturday selfies ❤️ with one thrown in of the husband ❤️"

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a tiny yellow bikini top, which she paired with black bikini shorts

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a mirror selfie that offered a glimpse of her luxurious stay in the Maldives

Keeping her skin and natural, Kareena Kapoor Khan let her freckles breathe and kept her beachy hair loose

