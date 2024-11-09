Inside Priyanka Chopra's Weekly Dump From London: Glam Selfies To Sweet Moments With Malti Marie

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 09, 2024

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a selfie from her car, flaunting her stunning makeup look

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photo of her dog Diana, a mix breed of chihuahua and terrier, who was seen lovingly looking at her

Priyanka Chopra posed for a mirror selfie and joked, "oh hello pelvic bones haven’t seen you for a while"

"My daughter is funny," said Priyanka Chopra as she shared some adorable moments with her little daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie,was seen playing with her Mickey Mouse toys

Priyanka Chopra, who is filming for the second season of her American spy thriller Citadel, was seen doing her skincare routine before starting her makeup

