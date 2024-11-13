Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets Temperature Soaring In Vintage Black Dress With Plunging Neckline

By: Sachin T | November 13, 2024
Bollywood's OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday after she stepped out in a vintage black dress
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black off-shoulder dress by YSL with a plunging neckline
She opted for a muted makeup look and paired her outfit with an emerald and diamond choker and stud earrings
Bebo attended an event in Mumbai in the ravishing black dress and made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out of her car
She flaunted her sexy silhouette in the vintage dress dating back to 2002, and she paired it with matching stilettoes
"Date night in vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002, by Tom Ford," she captioned her photos
Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the prettiest of them all?