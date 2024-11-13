Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets Temperature Soaring In Vintage Black Dress With Plunging Neckline

By: Sachin T | November 13, 2024

Bollywood's OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday after she stepped out in a vintage black dress

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black off-shoulder dress by YSL with a plunging neckline

She opted for a muted makeup look and paired her outfit with an emerald and diamond choker and stud earrings

Bebo attended an event in Mumbai in the ravishing black dress and made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out of her car

She flaunted her sexy silhouette in the vintage dress dating back to 2002, and she paired it with matching stilettoes

"Date night in vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002, by Tom Ford," she captioned her photos

Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the prettiest of them all?