‘This Is Outrageous’: Dhurandhar 2 Actor Arjun Rampal’s GF Gabriella Slams Shobhaa De’s Article Criticising Him For ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Chant

Arjun Rampal’s GF Gabriella Slams Shobhaa De’s Article | Instagram

Actor Arjun Rampal is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A couple of days ago, at an award function, he received an award, and at the end of his speech, he said, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." This didn't go down well with writer Shobhaa De, and she has written an article criticising the actor.

The article grabbed the attention of Arjun's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, and she has slammed it. On the Instagram post of the article, Gabriella commented, "This is outrageous (sic)." Check out the post and the comment below...

Netizens react to Shobhaa De's article about Arjun Rampal

Well, netizens are also not happy with what De has written. A netizen commented, "It's finally a much welcome change in this industry. Celebrate India (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Wow. How does someone saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' become problematic to you guys? This is literally nationalism, irrespective of any religious agenda. How does being patriotic to the country one resides in become a point of contention to a select few? This is seriously mind-boggling (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "What do you mean ‘over-exaggerated Hindu nationalist theme’? Since when did being a nationalist become a bad thing? I think your writing is itself exaggerated. Fire your author (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Arjun Rampal's speech at award function

In his speech, Arjun shared his experience of 26/11 and revealed that his birthday also falls on the same date. The actor said that he and his friends were at a hotel, and they were supposed to go to the Taj Hotel to celebrate his birthday. But, before they could leave, they came to know about the attacks.

However, on his birthday, he said that he had to see the horrific attacks, and when Aditya Dhar narrated to him the 26/11 scene from Dhurandhar, he knew he was going to have his revenge.