Arjun Rampal Recalls 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Horror, Says Dhurandhar Gave Him A Chance To 'Take Revenge'

Arjun Rampal with Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar | Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal recently opened up about a haunting memory from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He also revealed how the traumatic experience stayed with him for years and eventually shaped his performance in Dhurandhar.

The actor was honoured at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards held in Mumbai on Sunday (March 22), where he spoke about witnessing the events of 26/11 unfold in real time. During his speech, Rampal shared that he was in the city on the night of the attacks, which also happens to be his birthday.

Recounting the chilling experience, he said, "On November 26, 2008, I was in this hotel (Four Seasons, Worli). I'd come to pick up my friends and we were on our way to Taj because we were going there to celebrate my birthday. One guy was getting ready...God bless him. We were at the bar, we ordered a drink and the first bomb went off near Mahim. I heard that sound and my glass shook. We were like 'What the hell was that?'"

He went on to say, "Within 10 minutes, our phones were ringing and everybody said there's some gang war that has broken in Colaba and we were asked not to go there. In 20 to 30 minutes the whole Four Seasons was cordoned off. We were allowed to stay in the hotel that night and were asked not to go out as it was not safe. On my birthday, I saw the horrors of 26/11 attacks play out."

Explaining his words, Rampal described how what began as a birthday celebration turned into a night of fear and uncertainty. The explosion he heard and the rapid escalation of panic around him made it clear that something far more serious than a gang conflict was unfolding.

He further recalled the aftermath of that night, saying, "In the morning when I drove back home, I stopped ta least three times because I thought I was going to be sick. When Aditya Dhar narrated to me the 26/11 scene, I knew I was going to have my revenge and that's what I did with Dhurandhar. All I want to say is 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'."

In Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), Rampal plays the antagonist Major Iqbal, a cold and calculating ISI mastermind inspired by militant figure Ilyas Kashmiri. His character is portrayed as one of the key forces behind the 26/11 attacks, making him central to the film’s narrative.

Rampal’s performance as the ruthless antagonist has been appreciated, with many crediting him as a major contributor to the film’s success alongside actors like Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Akshaye Khanna.