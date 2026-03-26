Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1000 Crore Mark With Its Worldwide Gross Earnings

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has already broken many records at the box office, and now, in just seven days, the film has entered the Rs. 600 crore club. The movie had a fantastic weekend, and even on weekdays it has been performing exceptionally.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 on its seventh day, Wednesday, collected Rs. 47.70 crore at the box office, taking the total to Rs. 623.42 crore. The film has already surpassed the lifetime collection of biggies like Stree 2 and Chhaava, and now, its next aim to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office, which had collected Rs. 640.25 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

The film has been performing amazingly at the box office internationally as well. Till now, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs. 261.92 crore gross overseas, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs. 1,006.50 crore.

If we look at the worldwide gross collection, the Aditya Dhar directorial is currently at the 10th position. So, it clearly needs to be beat many other biggies.

Meanwhile, when it comes to nett collections in India, the movie is currently at the eighth position in the highest-grossing Indian film list.

Dhurandhar 2 Controversy

While the film is performing very well at the box office, the movie has become a topic of discussion on social media, with some netizens calling it propaganda. Also, a certain scene featuring R Madhavan had irked Sikh community, but the actor later shared a video clarifying that he wasn't smoking while saying the lines of Dasam Granth.

Dhurandhar 2 Reviews

Dhurandhar 2 has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."