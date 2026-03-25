Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Beat Stree 2 & Chhaava

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection |

After surpassing the lifetime collection of films like Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal, now Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge is all set to beat Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 and Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs. 575.72 crore in six days, and now, with its day seven collection, the movie will cross the Rs. 600 crore mark.

As per early estimates, we can expect Dhurandhar 2 to collect around Rs. 40-45 crore at the box office on its seventh day, taking the total to Rs. 610-620 crore. However, if there are better footfalls in the night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 45 crore, and the movie might cross the Rs. 50 crore mark at the box office on its seventh day.

Stree 2 had collected Rs. 597.99 crore, and Chhaava had minted Rs. 601.54 crore. Well, if Dhurandhar 2 collects more than Rs. 45 crore on Wednesday, then it can also cross the lifetime collection of Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1. The film had collected Rs. 622.48 crore at the box office.

After beating Stree 2, Chhaava, and Kantara Chapter 1, Dhurandhar 2's next aim would be Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar Part 1 had collected Rs. 840 crore, and it is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film. It is expected that Dhurandhar 2 will easily surpass the lifetime collection of its Part 1.

In fact, the trade is expecting that the movie will cross the Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the box office in India. But it will be interesting to see whether it will be able to beat Pushpa 2 at the box office or not. The Allu Arjun starrer is currently the highest-grossing Indian film with a collection of Rs. 1,234.10 crore.