Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Beat Gadar 2, Pathaan & Animal

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection |

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has broken many records at the box office already. The film, in five days, has collected Rs. 519.12 crore, which is a fantastic amount. Now, with its sixth-day collection, the movie is expected to surpass the lifetime collection of films like Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal.

As per early estimates, we can expect Dhurandhar 2 to collect around Rs. 50-60 crore at the box office on its day six, and if the footfalls are better in the late evening and night shows, then the collection can be more than Rs. 60 crore as well. So, for now, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 570-580 crore in six days.

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 had minted Rs. 525.70 crore, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earned Rs. 543.09 crore, and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal's collection was Rs. 553.87 crore. So, clearly in just six days, Dhurandhar 2 will beat these movies at the box office and become the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film.

After leaving Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal behind, Dhurandhar 2's next aim would be Stree 2, Chhaava, Jawan, and of course, Dhurandhar part 1. It is expected that Dhurandhar The Revenge will easily surpass the lifetime collection of its part 1 and become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

The trade is also expecting that the movie might cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office. So, let's wait and watch!

Dhurandhar 2 Review

Dhurandhar 2 has mostly received positive reviews from critics. But, of course, debate about the film's content is happening on social media.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."