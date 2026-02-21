'This Is Not Me!': Dhurandhar Fame Ayesha Khan Warns Fans About Imposter Contacting People On WhatsApp Pretending To Be Her

Ayesha Khan Imposter | Instagram

Earlier, people used to make fake social media profiles in the names of celebrities and interact with their fans. However, now, many people have started using WhatsApp and are pretending to be celebs. Dhurandhar fame actress Ayesha Khan took to Instagram to warn her fans about an imposter, who is pretending to be her, and contacting people.

Ayesha shared the screenshot of the WhatsApp message along with that number and wrote, "This is not me! Please do not entertain!" Check out the post below...

Ayesha is not the first celebrity to have an imposter on WhatsApp. A few months ago, Drishyam actress Shriya Saran also called out an imposter, who was contacting people, pretending to be her via a number.

She had posted, "Who ever this idiot is . Please stop writing to people and wasting time ! Unfortunately this is weird . I feel bad for wasting people time . This is not me ! Not my number ! On a lighter note the only good thing is , this crapy person is reaching out to people I admire and would love to work with ! Very strange ! Why would you , waste your time to do this ? Go get a life , not someone’s impersonator (sic)."

Well, clearly celebrities and their identity is misused a lot of times.

Ayesha Khan Movies

On the work front, Ayesha was last seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which was released in December last year. In the same month, she was seen in the song Shararat in the film Dhurandhar, and her dance moves grabbed everyone's attention.

There are reports that she has joined the cast of Bhagam Bhag 2. But, there's no official announcement about it. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Manoj Bajpayee. The first instalment featured Govinda, but reportedly in the sequel Bajpayee has replaced him.