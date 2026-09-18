Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father Daboo Malik's '15 Years Of Silence' Amid 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' Credit Row

Amaal Mallik has once again addressed the ongoing missing-credit row surrounding the song ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’. The singer reflected on how his father, Daboo Malik, remained silent for 15 years, but clarified that he does not want the issue to be labelled a “controversy”. Amaal said he had first tried to resolve the matter privately by reaching out to production houses, actors and other people involved.

Amaal tweeted, “My father, Mr. Daboo Malik, remained silent for 15 years out of dignity, respect and consideration for his industry relationships.” Questioning why his father chose to speak up now, he added, “So, did any of you try to find out why he has chosen to speak now? He has come forward only because things went too far.”

Amaal also recalled fighting for his rights over a solo track in ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ in 2016, saying that even in 2026, he finds himself having to fight for due credit. Calling it “What a shame”, the singer stressed that the issue goes beyond a controversy.

“This is not about ‘controversy’. It is about due credit, authorship and accountability and my refusal to let those principles be ignored,” Amaal said. Addressing questions about why he repeatedly finds himself in controversies, he added, “I have no need to do controversies to manufacture my identity.”

Dear All,



This is not about “controversy.” It is about due credit, authorship and accountability and my refusal to let those principles be ignored.



To those questioning why I keep finding myself in “controversies”



I have no need to do controversies to manufacture my identity.… — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) September 18, 2026

The singer further claimed that he had attempted to contact the production houses, actors and others involved before speaking about the matter publicly. According to Amaal, he requested that the appropriate credits be added but did not receive the response he was seeking. He said he went public only after his “basic need as an artist”, getting due credit, was not addressed.

My father, Mr. Daboo Malik, remained silent for 15 years out of dignity, respect and consideration for his industry relationships.



So, did any of you try to find out why he has chosen to speak now?



He has come forward only because things went too far.



I have fought for… — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) September 18, 2026

The row began after Salman Khan Films shared an anniversary post for Hero featuring ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ but initially omitted composer Amaal Mallik and lyricist Kumaar’s credits. Amaal called out the omission, saying creators deserved due recognition; his name was later added to the post. The issue then escalated online, with Amaal facing criticism over his comments. He has maintained that his fight is about “due credit, authorship and accountability”, rather than creating a controversy, and said he had attempted to address the matter privately before speaking publicly.