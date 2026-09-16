'Gussa Mera Salman Khan Aur Sanjay Dutt Wala Hai': Amaal Mallik Warns People Not To Target His Family On Social Media

Amaal Mallik Warns Netizens | X / Instagram

A few days ago, Salman Khan Films shared an anniversary post for the movie Hero. The video was about the song Main Hoon Hero Tera, which was sung by Salman Khan, but in the caption, they didn't mention Amaal Mallik's name, who had composed the song. The music composer, in the comment section, slammed SKF. Now, on Thursday, Amaal took to X (Twitter) to warn everyone not to target his family on social media amid the controversy.

Amaal tweeted, "A statutory warning to the entire audience on each & every social platform of the world… Not a word about my family will be tolerated. Targeting me is part of your game plan, gives you some likes and eyeballs - GREAT! You are welcome (sic)."

A statutory warning to the entire audience on each & every social platform of the world…



Not a word about my family will be tolerated.



Targeting me is part of your game plan, gives you some likes and eyeballs - GREAT!



You are welcome ;)



Last few days I have been seeing… pic.twitter.com/nEx3qvLr3e — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) September 16, 2026

He further wrote that in the last few days, some faceless profiles on X are trying to pull his brother, Armaan Malik, down as he supported him. Amaal explained that the main version of the song was sung by Armaan. He composed it, Kumaar wrote it, and Armaan sung. It was approved, and later Salman sang his own version.

Credits Behind The Song

The Bigg Boss 19 contestant further wrote, "FYI - Without Me & Kumaar sir there would be no song to sing :) Without Armaan there would be nothing to play to Salman sir. Without SK’s face & voice version the song wouldn’t be where it is today, never denied that (sic)."

He stated that maybe the issue is small for others, but it is not small for him or the artist community. Amaal further wrote, "You can mock us but not our legacy…." He revealed that 76 years ago, his grandfather started this journey, and he and his brother have given their all for their father’s dreams and the legacy.

Amaal Speaks About Industry

He added, "But enough of the dirty games, calling it luck or nepotism, mud slinging time and again. I am sick of each and everything at this point and it’s taken me 20 years (started at 16) to get this angry with the politics & hate within the industry & the idiots of the Internet. I will expose each one of you here if I find you saying anything against my family (sic)."

Amaal further wrote that even though he is the SRK of the music industry, his anger is like Salman and Sanjay Dutt. He wrote, "Music ka #Srk hoon main, Magar gussa mera #SalmanKhan Aur #SanjayDutt wala hai 🤙🏻💀 Yeh sab doosro ko saath chalta hoga, Daboo Malik aur unki family ke saath Bilkul nahi... Amaal Mallik unke saath khada tha, hai aur rahega bhi. So bhidna at your own risk (sic)."

Warning Over Family Attacks

The music composer has written in his tweet that whoever is targeting his family, he would find the people's IP address, locate them, and personally file an FIR on each one of them.

"If henceforth anyone from this industry or outside of it tries to threaten my family. You ever come after my people. Watch what I do! A warning from an elder son, an elder brother & A man that you should think three times or more before messing with," the tweet concluded.

Clearly, Amaal is not happy with people targeting his family, and that's why he has warned them.