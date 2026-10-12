'This Evil Community Should Burn...': Tanushree Dutta SLAMS Nana Patekar's Supporters, Says She Has Lost Respect For Those Praising An 'Abuser'

Tanushree Dutta SLAMS Nana Patekar's Supporters | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Tanushree Dutta has once again become a topic of discussion in Bollywood following her controversial remarks about veteran actor Nana Patekar after his death on October 8 in Goa. Tanushree, who accused Nana of sexual harassment during the filming of the 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, reignited the #MeToo movement in India with her allegations in 2018.

Tanushree Dutta Lashes Out At Nana Patekar's Supporters

Tanushree has now criticised Nana's supporters, saying she will watch them "turn into ashes."

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, Tanushree expressed anger towards those who publicly praised the veteran actor despite her allegations. She wrote that an entire community was celebrating someone she accused of abusing, torturing and traumatising her for nearly two decades.

Photo Via Instagram

'This Evil Community Should Drown Or Burn...'

"Perhaps this evil community of people should drown or burn in its own fire. I will watch each of these Nana supporters turn to ashes," she wrote, adding that their words of praise and respect for someone she had accused of abuse had deeply hurt her and destroyed whatever respect she had for them.

Tanushree further claimed that those who continued to praise and defend Nana despite knowing about her experiences would face the consequences of their actions. According to her, people reveal their character through the causes and individuals they choose to support.

Tanushree Dutta Defends 'Evil Dead' Remark

Following Nana's death, Tanushree also faced criticism over her earlier "evil dead" remark. Defending her reaction, she shared a video explaining that his death did not erase the alleged wrongs of his past.

She described him as "a sadistic, sick psychopath" and called his death “nothing short of a miracle," adding that she felt her suffering had finally come to an end.

Tanushree further claimed that she had "struggled and suffered" every day since 2020 because of Patekar. She alleged that he was not acting alone and that a group of people had been involved in harassing her.

Nana Patekar died of a heart attack in Goa in the early hours of October 8, aged 75.