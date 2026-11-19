‘This Character Is Gonna Give You Nightmares’: Parth Samthaan Teases New Show After Seher Hone Ko Hai; Fans Speculate Vampire Series With Akanksha Choudhary |

After Seher Hone Ko Hai wrapped up, Parth Samthaan, who essayed the role of Mahid in the show, has hinted at an exciting new chapter in his career. Taking to Instagram, the actor assured fans that they would soon see him in a completely different avatar, teasing that his upcoming character is going to give viewers nightmares. His cryptic announcement has sparked speculation about whether he is gearing up for a supernatural show.

Sharing an update on his Instagram Story, Parth wrote, "SHKH done! Moving on to the new chapter and I promise you it's gonna be one hell of a ride, literally." He further teased his next character, adding, "This character is gonna give you nightmares for sure."

Hinting that his upcoming role will be drastically different from his portrayal of Mahid in Seher Hone Ko Hai, Parth signed off with, "See you on the other side."

Parth Samthaan's Post Sparks Speculation About A Supernatural Show

Parth's cryptic announcement has fuelled speculation among fans about his next project. A user shared his Instagram Story on Reddit, wondering whether Ekta Kapoor was planning a vampire series featuring Parth and Akanksha Choudhary. The post read, "Is Ekta gonna do a vampire series with Parth and Akanksha Choudhary?"

Another user expressed excitement about the possibility of a new pairing, commenting, "Hope they come up with a really interesting storyline. So excited for this new pairing."

Parth bid farewell to Seher Hone Ko Hai on November 14, 2026. The actor, who wrapped up shooting on November 6, has now teased his next project, promising a character that will give viewers nightmares. While Parth has not revealed details about his upcoming venture, his cryptic announcement has sparked speculation about a possible supernatural or vampire series featuring Akanksha Choudhary. The buzz intensified after Ekta Kapoor shared a picture with the two actors, fuelling curiosity about a potential new on-screen pairing. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

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