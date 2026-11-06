'Seher Hone Ko Hai Is Going Off-Air': Parth Samthaan Gets Emotional On Last Day Of Shoot, Reveals New Project - VIDEO |

Television actor Parth Samthaan recently went LIVE on Instagram from the sets of Seher Hone Ko Hai, revealing that the show is set to go off air on November 14. Beginning the session by saying, "Today I have come here for a special reason," Parth gave fans a glimpse of the sets, taking them from his make-up room to different parts of the location. He also confirmed that it was his last day of shooting for the show.

"At least you guys have the right to know what is happening and is it happening or is it confirmed. Yes, as Mahid, Parth Samthaan, I want to let you guys know that unfortunately, Seher Hone Ko Hai is going off air by 14th itself this month," he said. The actor further confirmed that he was wrapping up his shoot that day. He then paused for a moment and appeared emotional.

Reflecting on his time on the sets, Parth recalled the memories he had made with the cast and crew. "Bahut saare pal bitaaye hain yahan par, bahut saare ladaai-jhagde hue hain," he said, before thanking his fans for their constant support.

Parth also said that Seher Hone Ko Hai was "never destined to go off-air" and claimed that the decision did not come from Colors. He revealed that he had been offered another television show and a web series. Assuring fans that he would return with a new project, the actor said he is expected to begin shooting this month. He added that fans would learn more about his next venture either this week or the following week.

Finding a silver lining in the situation, Parth said the break would finally allow him to spend Diwali with his family. He also admitted that he had not been sleeping well for a long time. The actor said he plans to prioritise his health after wrapping up Seher Hone Ko Hai and before beginning work on his next project.