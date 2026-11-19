Dhanush's sons, Yatra and Linga, had the sweetest reaction to their father's appearance and upcoming film, OM. At CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2026, the host asked the actor's sons about their favourite film of their father and whether they had watched his upcoming movie. When asked about their favourite Dhanush film, Yatra and Linga adorably replied, "Anything he is at." The host also asked whether they preferred their father with grey hair or without it. To this, the doting sons replied, "I like him any way," leaving Dhanush smiling at their sweet response.

Reacting to his sons' answers, Dhanush said, "They are very shy like me." He further opened up about what motivates him, saying, "Whatever I do, I do just to make these two boys proud." The actor added that he wants to make his sons proud today because he hopes they will make him proud in the future.

Indian of the Year - Dhanush🔥 https://t.co/83iyoC5Be8 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 19, 2026

Dhanush further explained, "In future, I expect these two boys to make me proud, so I might as well make them proud today so that I can demand that out of them." He also jokingly said that expressing his love for his sons would be a rather lame thing to do, as every father loves his children.

The actor also revealed that Yatra and Linga had flown all the way from abroad to be with him on stage. When the host asked the boys whether they felt any pressure to make their father proud, Dhanush playfully interrupted and said, "No, they will be 10 times bigger than me."

CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2026 is the 16th edition of the annual awards that honour individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and inspired people through their achievements. This year's theme was 'The Ones Defining Tomorrow', with winners recognised across eight categories, including Entertainment, Sports, Youth Icon, Business, Rising Sports Star, Global Indian, Iconic Woman Achiever and Climate Warrior.

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At the 2026 ceremony, actor Dhanush won the Entertainment Popular Choice Award. The actor attended the event with his sons, Yatra and Linga, who joined him on stage during the ceremony. The recognition is part of CNN-News18's annual awards, which bring together public voting and jury deliberations to honour achievers across various fields.

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