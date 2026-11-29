'They Were Causing Complications': Bigg Boss Fame Nagma Mirajkar Undergoes Uterine Fibroid Surgery, Shares Health Update From Hospital Bed |

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss fame Nagma Mirajkar left her fans concerned after sharing a health update on social media. Nagma revealed that she had undergone a laparoscopic myomectomy, a surgical procedure to remove uterine fibroids. However, reassuring her followers, she said she was doing absolutely fine and was currently focusing on rest and recovery.

Sharing pictures from her hospital bed, Nagma wrote, "A little health update. Three days ago, I underwent a laparoscopic myomectomy, which is a surgery to remove uterine fibroids. I had been living with multiple fibroids for quite some time, and some of them had started growing quite big inside my uterus."

She further explained that the fibroids had started causing complications and affecting her everyday life, making surgery necessary. Giving an update on her recovery, Nagma added, "I’m doing absolutely fine, Alhamdulillah, and honestly, I’m in such a good space mentally." She said she was now focusing on resting, healing and giving her body the time it needed to recover. She also urged her fans not to worry, assuring them that the surgery had gone well and she was on the road to recovery.

The influencer, who was earlier in a relationship with Awez Darbar, added that she needed a few more days of rest before returning to her usual routine. She also found a lighter side to her recovery period, revealing that she planned to use the time to edit videos that had been sitting on her phone for a long time.

Ending her note on an encouraging message, Nagma extended her support to everyone prioritising their well-being. She wrote, "More power to everyone who’s choosing to take care of themselves and putting their physical and mental health first."

She further reminded her followers not to neglect their health, saying, "Your health will always come first, and please never ignore what your body is trying to tell you." Nagma concluded her post by thanking her fans for their love, prayers and support.

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