Nagma Mirajkar-Awez Darbar Breakup? Former Doesn't Attend Latter's Birthday Bash; Fans Wonder If They Have Parted Ways

Nagma Mirajkar-Awez Darbar Breakup? | Instagram

Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar together participated in Bigg Boss 19. During the show, they revealed that they have known each other for 10 years and have been in an on-and-off relationship. However, later in one of the episodes, Awez proposed to Nagma for a wedding. There were reports that after the reality show is over, the two will be getting married. However, now, netizens are wondering whether they have broken up.

On Monday, it was Awez's birthday, and the dancer had organised a bash, which was attended by his friends and family, including many contestants of Bigg Boss 19. However, Nagma was missing from the party, and she didn't wish Awez on social media as well. This has made netizens wonder whether they have parted ways.

A netizen tweeted, "What happened to Nagma and Awez? In Hana b'day party they came separately and now Nagma did not attend Awez b'day party nor she has wished him on social media (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Feeling sad for awez & nagma. Heard they broke up after 10 years of relationship/friendship or whatever it is. Hoping they will reconcile & it's not a publicity stunt. Peace (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Im deff sure nagma and awez are no more together Nagma is a decent girl ❤️ but the question is who dumped who? (sic)."

Nagma and Awez are still following each other on Instagram. So, we don't know if the two have actually broken up, or maybe Nagma couldn't make it to the party due to some other reasons.

Nagma Mirajkar & Awez Darbar's Last Reel Together

Nagma and Awez's last reel together was in January this year. Awez had shared a video wishing Nagma on her birthday. He had captioned the video as, "Happy Birthday, Nagma ❤️ You are my forever love. Iss janam, agle janam, pichhle janam saare janam sirf tum. Always you, no one else."

We are sure fans of Nagwa and Awez are keen to know whether they have broken up or are still together.