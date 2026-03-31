'They Made It As Political Propaganda': Writer Santosh Kumar R.S Claims Aditya Dhar's Dhruandhar 2 Is Copied From His Script - Watch Video

Dhurandhar 2 Copied? | YouTube / X (Twitter)

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has broken many records at the box office, and the movie has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in just 12 days. While the content of the film has become a topic of discussion on social media, writer and director Santosh Kumar R.S has claimed that the story of Dhurandhar 2 is copied from his script.

While talking to the media, Kumar said, "You all might have watched Dhurandhar 2. It is working very well everywhere. After watching the movie, I came to know that it is my script and story. I had written it with a lot of hard work in 2023. I had narrated it to many companies because I was told that if I need big actors in the film, there has to be a corporate organisation backing it."

धुरंधर की कामयाबी के बीच यह नई कहानी लाए है, गजब ही है।



"धुरंधर 2 देखने के बाद पता चला कि यह मेरी स्क्रिप्ट है। मेरी कहानी है। जिसे चोरी किया गया। कहानी मैंने मनोरंजन के लिए बनाई थी, लेकिन इन लोगों ने फिल्म राजनीतिक प्रोपेगेंडा बना दिया।" pic.twitter.com/OKvAxQUtM4 — Arvind Sharma (@sarviind) March 31, 2026

The filmmaker further stated that he went to Sony, Zee, T-Series, and Dharma Productions with his script, and he wanted to cast Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. He added, "I tried a lot, and I had sent my story to many people. I am a member of the Screenwriters Association, and I registered my story there in November 2023." Kumar said that he has all the proofs and email communications.

Santosh Kumar R.S To Take Legal Action Against Dhurandhar 2 Makers

Kumr further stated that he is going to take legal action. He said, "I am putting a case on this movie because even though they have made a good movie, my story has been exploited. I had written the film for cinema and entertainment, but they made it as political propaganda. It is hurting me."

The writer and filmmaker stated that there are many innocent writers who think that production houses will support them, but that has not happened. "What happened with me should not happen with anyone, and that's why I will put my maximum effort to let people know about it," he concluded.

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 have not yet shared any statement regarding it.