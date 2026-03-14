'Aditya Dhar Did It Consciously...': Ram Gopal Varma On People Calling Dhurandhar A Copy Of Satya

Ram Gopal Varma / Dhurandhar | Instagram

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar a lot. He did many tweets supporting the film after its release. A few weeks ago, a video went viral on social media, which showed that Dhurandhar was actually copied by RGV's Satya, and now, the veteran filmmaker has reacted to it.

While talking to DNA, RGV said, "See, whether Aditya Dhar did it consciously or not, eventually, all filmmakers will go back to something they've seen, or they got inspired by, and they're bound to be influenced."

So basically Dhurandhar (Karachi) is a copy of RGV's Satya (Bombay), sprinkled with Madhavan's "Modi hai toh Mumkin hai" linespic.twitter.com/xC2eFJh80w — 𝖢𝖺𝗍𝖺𝗅𝖾𝗒𝖺 (@catale7a) February 24, 2026

He further said that his film Shiva was inspired by Bruce Lee's Return of the Dragon and Sunny Deol's Arjun, and even Satya had a bit of The Godfather and The Goodfellas in it. "So likewise, when I spoke to Aditya, he told me, 'I was mainly influenced by Satya and Company, and then I mixed them, and put some patriotism'. That was his first idea," RGV added.

With Varma's statement, it is clear that Dhar was inspired by Satya, and the similar scenes and storyline are not a coincidence.

A few days ago, when Dhurandhar 2 trailer was released, RGV had tweeted, "This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2 (sic)."

This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2 https://t.co/UXOO504Xtl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar The Revenge, which is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The film will have its paid previews from March 18 evening, and the advance booking has started.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to take the box office by storm. Dhurandhar, which was released in December last year, broke many records at the box office, and became the highest-grossing Hindi film. It will be interesting to see whether Dhurandhar The Revenge will break the record of Dhurandhar or not.

Apart from Ranveer, Dhurandhar also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt.