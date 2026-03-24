'Make Your Own Film': Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Those Calling Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 'Propaganda'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the ongoing debate around Dhurandhar 2, particularly the claims that the film promotes propaganda. The director, who has consistently praised Aditya Dhar’s work, has now addressed critics who have questioned the film’s intent. Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 released on March 19 and has emerged as a massive commercial success.

However, alongside its box office dominance, the film also sparked discussions online, with some sections of viewers calling it "propaganda", particularly in relation to the ruling government.

Reacting to this criticism, Ram Gopal Varma dismissed the label and stated that cinema is ultimately a reflection of individual perspective. In an interview with ANI, he said, “As for propaganda, I don't really understand that term in this context. Everyone has their own viewpoint. If one person is accused, the defence will present their side too. People will share their perspectives. Aditya has shared his point of view through the film. If you don't agree with it, you may call it propaganda or false, but then you can make your own film in response,” Ram Gopal Varma said.

The filmmaker also highlighted what, according to him, makes Dhurandhar 2 stand out. Praising its scale and cinematic treatment, he said, “Calling Dhurandhar just a 'film' doesn't feel right, because maybe in the last 20-30 years, no film has come like this, its scale, its twists, and even without relying heavily on story twists, its structure itself. Aditya has transformed that structure, especially the climax, what do you call it? Even the item songs, though unrealistic, gravity-defying fight scenes, he has packaged everything together in a complete, massive way,” Varma said.

Taking to his official X account on Tuesday, he wrote, "I have a WONDERFUL IDEA for all those in PAKISTAN who claim #Dhurandhar2 is a PROPAGANDA film full of lies , they can get their own Pakistani @AdityaDharFilms, and make #DhurandharTheTruth."

I have a WONDERFUL IDEA for all those in PAKISTAN who claim #Dhurandhar2 is a PROPAGANDA film full of lies , they can get their own Pakistani @AdityaDharFilms , and make #DhurandharTheTruth 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼😎😎😎 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 24, 2026

The Dhurandhar franchise has seen remarkable commercial success. The first film, released in December 2025, went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever, earning around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. Its sequel is already on a record-breaking path, collecting Rs 850 crore globally within just five days of release.

The film is a spy-revenge saga that follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political networks while seeking justice for the 26/11 attacks. The story expands on a larger geopolitical conflict, raising the stakes higher than the first installment.

Shot back-to-back with its predecessor, the film reportedly went on floors in July 2024 in Bangkok and wrapped up in October 2025. The makers filmed across multiple locations including Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Thailand, with several international locations doubling up as Pakistan-based settings.