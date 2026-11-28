GTA-Style Game Based On Ramayana | Instagram

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has entered its fourth week, and the film earned Rs. 1000 crore net at the box office in India. While it is yet to become a hit at the box office, producer Namit Malhotra, in an interview, revealed that he is planning to make a GTA-type game based on Ramayana.

During an interview with Doordarshan, Malhotra said, "Even a GTA-type game is coming, but I will reveal more at the right time. And the game will be about the Ramayana. I want every child to play Ramayana just like they play GTA. I want them to enjoy as well as learn while playing the game."

Gaming Industry Bigger Than Film Industry

He further stated that the gaming industry today is bigger than the film industry. "My strategy was that once people get the confidence that they are enjoying it after watching the film about its world, they can now fly with Jatayu and fight with Ravana; this is what we will show in our game, which is in production. I'll talk about it in detail later," Malhotra added.

Not just a GTA-style game, but Malhotra wants to create various spin-offs of Ramayana like theme parks, museums and animation.

Ramayana Box Office Collection

Despite the new releases, Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9, Ramayana was the first choice of the audience on Friday. The film, on its day 23, collected Rs. 8.45 crore net at the box office in India, taking the domestic net total to Rs. 1,000.55 crore and gross total to Rs. 1,195.10 crore.

Meanwhile, worldwide gross collection of the film stands at Rs. 1,790.10 crore.

Ramayana Budget

The amount that Ramayana has earned is good, but the problem here is the budget. Reportedly, Ramayana Part 1 is made on a budget of Rs. 2000 crore. So, for now, it looks like the movie might not even surpass its budget with its worldwide gross collection.

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