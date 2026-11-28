Namit Malhotra dismisses claims of glorification | YouTube

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has reacted to the ongoing debate surrounding the portrayal of Ravana in his recently released film, particularly claims that the makers have glorified him. Namit addressed the criticism and clarified that the film does not portray Ravana in a positive light. He also explained why the makers decided to explore the character's journey and the circumstances that shaped him.

Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Denies Glorifying Ravana

While speaking to DD News recently, Namit shut down claims of glorification. Namit said, "Humne Ravana ko accha nahi dikhaya. Logo ne kya dekha hai Yash, jo ek superstar hai, unko Yash ka performance accha laga hai. Ravana ne koi accha kaam nahi kiya puri picture mein. Usne tehes-nehes kiya, usne itna aatank machaya hai ki Prabhu Shri Rama ko aana pada uss aatank ko khatam karne ke liye."

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Exploring Ravana's Transformation

He further explained that the intention behind the film is to present a universal story and explore Ravana's transformation rather than praise his actions. According to Namit, the makers have attempted to show how Ravana evolved from a child into the powerful figure known as Dashanan.

"Hum yeh chahte hai ki log samjhe humne universal picture banayi hai. Ravana ka koi bhi praise nahi hai...," added Namit.

Ravana's Relationship With Lord Brahma, Lord Shiva

Namit also raised questions about Ravana's relationship with the divine and he received vardhaan from Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva.

"Jo sabse main baat aaj tak kisi ne nahi puchi ki agar Ravana itna kharab tha, toh Brahma aur Shiv ji ne unko vardhaan kyun diya? Agar Bhagwan ne swayam unko vardhaan diya hai, toh usne kuch toh kiya hoga jiske wajah se Bhagwan se usse vardhaan mila," he said.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana: Part Two Release Date

Meanwhile, the second instalment of Ramayana, which was initially scheduled to release during Diwali 2027, has been postponed. The film is now expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028.

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