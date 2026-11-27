Ramayana Box Office Day 22 | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana crossed the Rs 1,777 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9.65 crore net in India on Day 22 across 15,418 shows, registering a 1.6% jump from Day 21's collection of Rs 9.50 crore.

Ramayana Box Office Day 22

Of the total Day 22 collections, the Hindi version contributed Rs 6.75 crore from 13,287 shows. The Malayalam version earned Rs 1 crore from 714 shows, while Kannada collected Rs 85 lakh from 446 shows. The Tamil version brought in Rs 75 lakh from 558 shows, and Telugu contributed Rs 30 lakh from 413 shows.

With this, Ramayana's total India gross collection stands at Rs 1,185 crore, while its net collection has reached Rs 992.10 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 10 crore on Day 22, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 592 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,777 crore.

Ramayana Budget

Ramayana is being made in two instalments with a combined reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious Indian film projects.

As for its box office performance, the film has maintained a strong hold even in its fourth week, with a slight daily increase in collections. Considering its reported budget of approximately Rs 2,000 crore for the first instalment, the film's worldwide gross is currently close to recovering that amount.

Upcoming Box Office Competition

The film will also face fresh competition at the box office from November 27, with Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Sharvari and Ayushmann Khurrana, and Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 arriving in cinemas. Their releases could further affect Ramayana's collections in the coming days.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!