Ramayana Team Meets Amit Shah | X (Twitter)

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has been creating a good buzz after its release. The film is all set to enter its fourth week, and recently, the team of the movie visited Delhi, and there they met the Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah. The official X handle of Ramayana shared the pictures in which we can see Ranbir, Sai, Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari interacting with Shah.

The film's X handle tweeted, "Team Ramayana was honoured to meet Home Minister Shri @AmitShah as the film continues to receive immense love across the country and in cinemas worldwide."

Check out pictures of the Ramayana team and Amit Shah below...

Team Ramayana was honoured to meet Home Minister Shri @AmitShah as the film continues to receive immense love across the country and in cinemas worldwide. https://t.co/jSiTpGH16w — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 26, 2026

Ramayana box office collection

In 21 days, Ramayana has earned Rs. 982.45 crore net at the box office in India, and the gross collection is Rs. 1,173.50 crore. Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 1,755.50 crore.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana took a good start at the box office, and during the Diwali weekend, it performed fantastically. The film's collection till now has been decent, but the problem is the high budget.

According to reports, Ramayana Part 1 was made on a budget of Rs. 2,000 crore. So, even with its worldwide gross collection, Namit Malhotra's production venture has not crossed the budget, and the net collection in India till now is not even 50% of the budget.

So, at least for now, Ramayana is a flop at the box office.

Ramayana Part 2 release date

Ramayana ends with Sita Haran, and now, in Part 2, we will get to watch the story further. Part 1 ended on an interesting note with the introduction to Sunny Deol's character of Lord Hanuman. Part 2 is slated to release during Diwali 2028.

As Part 1 was appreciated for its visuals and direction, the expectations from Part 2 are also quite high.