'They Are So Dedicated To Their Craft...': Mardaani 3 Director Abhiraj Minawala On Working With Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan | FPJ Exclusive

Abhiraj Minawala On Working With Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan |

Filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala's last film Mardaani 3 received a good response from critics and the audience. The film starred Rani Mukerji in the lead role, and everyone praised the actress' performance in the third instalment of the Mardaani franchise. Abhiraj earlier helmed Loveyatri and also worked as an assistant in movies, which featured superstars like Salman and Shah Rukh Khan.

The Free Press Journal recently interacted with the filmmaker, and when we asked him about one similarity and one difference between the three stars (SRK, Salman, Rani), he said, "I think one similarity, especially when you talk about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rani ma'am, is that they all belong to this era of the 90s cinema, when the industry wasn't so well structured. They were doing four films a day, five films a day sometimes. I've heard stories from them where they would finish a shift, get into the car, catch up on some sleep, and then go on to the set of another film. That professionalism has translated into today's day and age, where it's exciting to see that their commitment is still there for the films that they work on today."

He further said, "Now their focus is obviously a lot more when it comes to giving their attention and time to one film at a time. That's one similarity, and the difference is that everyone has their own process of working. The way they prep for the film and the way they approach the subject, it's actually quite inspiring to see how they have different approaches, and at the same time, they're so dedicated to their craft."

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

Mardaani 3 is in its fourth week, and till now, the Rani Mukerji starrer has collected Rs. 47.93 crore. The movie is expected to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark at the Indian box office.