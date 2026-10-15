There's No Rift Between Bobby Deol And His Bandar Producer Nikhil Dwivedi | File photo

It was a friendship that went deep over the years. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who has had ties with Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for a couple of decades, also forged a good equation with the lovable Bobby Deol.

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Bhaichaara extended to work

Bobby and Nikhil took their friendship to the next level when they started working together. “Lord Bobby” (the acronym the paparazzi have given Bobby), who got a new run of superstar standing after the mind-blowing success of Animal (2023), is in big demand, both in Hindi as well as in the South. The man who represented his business interests was Nikhil. This partnership was seen as winsome with Nikhil getting Bobby megabucks as remuneration and making sure his producers gave him princely-treatment.

Bandar didn’t jump to their tunes

Then, they worked together in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Bandar. Nikhil produced this film and Bobby gave it his best shot as an actor. Despite these two buddies’ sincere efforts, Bandar was a disaster. A source said, “Bobby in all sincerity promoted Bandar. However, he was somewhat disheartened with its box office fate.”

Everyone who knows Bobby is aware that the younger son of Dharmendra is a rooted guy. He didn’t blame anyone for the failure of his film. But a source told us, “Bob is upset with the fate of Bandar.”

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Did some hot and cold vibes follow?

The source who is close to Bobby also hinted that there was some stress in his equation with Nikhi. However, when FPJ checked, a spokesperson on behalf of the producer said, “There is no rift between them. Bobby still actively messages Nikhil for work-related stuff.” Bobby hadn’t responded to our message till the time of going to press. Guess, all is well in Paradise!

So, Bobby continues to work with the talent agency in which Nikhil is a partner. And, the rumour of the alleged rift is baseless.

Mutually beneficial

Guess partnerships weather storms, especially if the actor-producer have faith in what ‘the other’ continues to bring to the table.