Tusshar Kapoor And His Son Laksshya Took Part In A Football Match In Kolkata | File photo

Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya is a Real Madrid Club fan. He adores Cristiano Ronaldo and if his school-schedules permit, he tries to catch up with Ronaldo’s matches, whenever they are aired. Even when his friends have a sleep-over, it is usually all sports-schmooze.

Laksshya’s love for football

Laksshya has enrolled for football classes at an Andheri club and has been playing the sport since 2018.

On May 31, 2024, one day prior to Laksshya’s 8th birthday (June 1), Tusshar had hosted a soccer themed party for his laadla beta, on a suburban turf, with a lot of star-kids (also keen footballers) participating in the match. One of the kids, a sports-junkie, said, “I love this party because we got to play a game. Friends were on opposite teams but it was fun nevertheless.”

After the party, kids and their parents bonded over munchies and kids-safe energy drinks. And, then drove off with sports-goods as return gifts.

A sports staycation

Knowing football is his ongoing passion, a few days ago, Tusshar flew his son to Kolkata for a staycation. The weekend was particularly exhilarating because the two took part in a soccer match. What’s more, the participating football teams were also staying in the same hotel as the star. So, the atmosphere was charged throughout.

Back in the bay, it’s school for Laksshya and studio-jaunts for Tusshar. Like they say, all is exciting in work and play.