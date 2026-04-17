'There’s A Constant Ache And Emptiness In My Heart': Zareen Khan Pens An Emotional Note 10 Days After Her Mother's Demise

Zareen Khan Pens An Emotional Note For Mother | Instagram

Veer actress Zareen Khan's mother, Parveen Khan, passed away on April 8, 2026. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a video montage of her and her mother, and penned an emotional note. She called her mother her baby, friend, her first love, and everything.

The actress started the note with an Arabic phrase, "'Iinaa lillh wa'iinaa 'iilayh rajiewn (Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return)." She further wrote, "My first love , my mother , my best friend , my baby , my world , my everything …. It’s been 10days that you are gone . I’m not gonna write some long caption for the world to read bcoz you know exactly what I’m going through right now without you (sic)."

Zareen further wrote, "There’s a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable. Miss you so so much …. Until we meet again (sic)."

Fans Offer Condolences To Zareen Khan

Fans of the actress are offering her condolences in the comments. A fan wrote, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Can’t imagine how tough this must be for you. May Allah grant her Jannat-ul-Firdous and give you and your family sabr during this difficult time (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "This is really heartbreaking..I hope you stay strong..I'm speechless (sic)." One more fan wrote, "Nooooo I am so so so sorry. I had no idea. Heartbreaking and your Ami was such a doll and I’d watch your videos to see her and her recipes and her sweet face. Such a huge loss (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Zareen Khan Movies

Zareen made her debut in 2010 with the film Veer. She was later seen in movies like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2, 1921, and others. She has been away from the big screens for the past few years, but her fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback.