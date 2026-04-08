Zareen Khan's Mother Parveen Passes Away At 65 In Mumbai After Prolonged Illness, Last Rites Held At Versova

Zareen Khan Loses Mother Parveen Khan | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Zareen Khan’s mother, Parveen Khan, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 8. She had been hospitalised for some time, and Zareen had been vocal about her mother’s illness, often taking to social media to ask fans to pray for Parveen’s speedy recovery. Unfortunately, Parveen passed away at the age of 65 in Mumbai, as confirmed by her team.

Zareen Khan's Mother Parveen Khan Dies

Parveen Khan’s funeral took place today at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Andheri. A statement issued by Zareen’s team read: "This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April."

As of now, Zareen is yet to issue a statement regarding her mother’s demise.

Earlier this year, on February 23, Zareen penned an emotional message while marking her Islamic birthday, which falls on the fifth day of Ramadan. She shared that her mother was hospitalised and said her birthday celebrations would not take place. The actress had written wrote, "It's the 5th of Ramadan today which is my Islamic Birthday. Those who know me closely know how much I love my Birthdays. This year too I had plans of celebrating this one in a certain way but unfortunately that's not going to happen as my Mom is hospitalised."

She further added, "I would request everyone of you to keep my Mom in your prayers as that's going to be the greatest gift for me," accompanied by folded hands, heart and sparkle emojis.

Zareen Khan, popularly known for being Katrina Kaif’s doppelganger, made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film Veer opposite Salman Khan.