‘There Were Days When I Had To Cry Deeply..’: School Friends Fame Navika Kotia Opens Up On Her Journey In Show (Exclusive)

Navika Kotia, best known for her stint in the late Sridevi’s English Vinglish, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more is currently seen in Amazon Prime’s ‘School Friends’ which aired a few months ago. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Navika looked back on her journey on the show, the emotional ups and downs, the relatability factor and much more.

How has your character in School Friends evolved from the previous season?

My character evolves as she decides to stay in school with her friends, choosing memories over what might benefit her career. In the end, she also manages to become the head girl, so she gets the best of both worlds. She learns to balance

How do you personally relate to your character in School Friends? Are there any aspects of her personality that resonate with you?

I resonate with Stuti in every way. Her story feels as if the writers knew exactly what I was like in school. From her being the head girl to me being the president of my school, from her being the top student to me always striving to do well academically, while also excelling in co-curricular activities everything about her, from her nature to her priorities and friendships, reflects exactly how I was in school. For me, playing Stuti is like reliving my school life, and I think that’s one of the reasons why I love this character so much.

What has been the most challenging scene or storyline for you to portray in the new season, and how did you approach it?

There is so much happening in Season 2, and it’s such an emotional season. I think after every 3-4 episodes, Stuti is either facing a dilemma, having a misunderstanding with Anirban, or dealing with something that deeply hurts her. Even the climax is highly emotional, especially with what happens to the school and with Anirban. While Season 2 has its fun scenes and lighthearted moments, there were also days when I had to cry and be deeply emotionally involved in a scene. It was an emotional roller coaster, but that’s what made the season feel more personal for the audience. As an actor, I really enjoyed playing such a variety of scenes in a single day, as it allowed me to explore many different emotions.

How important do you think the themes showed in your show are for the young audience?

I think Season 2 beautifully touches on many important concepts. For example, there’s a scene where Stuti explains how, as a girl, she worries about the rumors that could be spread about her. She feels that if anything negative happens, her achievements will be overshadowed; people will only judge her based on that one specific rumor, ignoring everything else she has accomplished in life. At the same time, there’s the “Ulti Karo” corner, which highlights how teenagers experience stress over both minor and major issues, and emphasizes the importance of expressing that stress. We also see Ramen discussing body shaming; being short has made him an easy target for jokes, but only he understands how those jokes can stick with someone and affect their self-esteem. The series addresses a multitude of important topics, which is why I feel School Friends resonates so well. Everyone has been to school, so the story is relatable. I’m sure that while watching the show, you will find aspects of yourself in one or a mix of these characters. When you see someone navigating the same struggles as you, it creates a personal connection with each character in the show.

What’s your favorite memory from shooting the new season, and how has the cast dynamic changed or grown since the first season?

Touchwood, I don’t think I can pick just one favorite memory from the shoot because everything I did on that set was always a blast and created cherished memories. However, I had a lot of fun preparing for the final annual function scene, the dance sequence, because it truly felt like we were preparing for a real school annual function. Touchwood, the five of us, along with Sahil Sir, our director, share a great bond. We have so much fun not only on set but also off set, where we’ve developed a strong friendship. We’ve become friends who truly understand each other and are always there for one another. I know that if anything were to happen to me on set, they would take care of me, I wouldn’t even need to worry about myself. It’s a wonderful feeling to have such a close bond with my co-stars, and I hope that our friendship only grows stronger and deeper with time.