 School Friends Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSchool Friends Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

School Friends Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The romantic comedy series is directed by Sahil Verma and Narendra Shrivastav

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
School Friends Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

School Friends is a series starring Navika Kotia, Aaditya Gupta, Manav Soneji, Ansh Pandey and Alisha Parveen in the lead roles. The series is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch School Friends season 2?

Season 2 of the series will premiere on September 25, 2024 and it will be available on Amazon MX Player. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X with a caption that reads, "School Friends S2 ka official trailer aa gaya hai dosto 🍿 watch School Friends S2 on Amazon MX Player, out on 25 Sept, for FREE! 🤩 ."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know More About Rituals To Follow
Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know More About Rituals To Follow
MobiKwik IPO: Gurugram-Based Firm Secures SEBI Nod To Raise ₹700 Crore Public Issue
MobiKwik IPO: Gurugram-Based Firm Secures SEBI Nod To Raise ₹700 Crore Public Issue
‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show
‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show
Coaching Centre Deaths: Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta, Coordinator Deshpal Singh Get Interim Bail By Delhi HC
Coaching Centre Deaths: Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta, Coordinator Deshpal Singh Get Interim Bail By Delhi HC

The series follows the lives of five friends: Stuti Sharma, Anirban Gupta, Raman Agrawal, Mukund, and Dimple Chaddha. It depicts their journey of bonding after choosing the commerce stream. Over time, they confide in each other about their joys and struggles while uncovering the disparity in treatment between the science and commerce sections at their school, including differences in classes and facilities. What happens next is revealed in the upcoming series.

Read Also
Love, Sitara OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala's Movie Online
article-image

Cast and production of School Friends season 2

The cast of the film includes Navika Kotia as Stuti Sharma, Ansh Pandey as Mukund, Aaditya Gupta as Anirban Gupta, Manav Soneji as Raman Agrawal, and Alisha Parveen as Dimple Chaddha, among others.

The romantic comedy series is directed by Sahil Verma and Narendra Shrivastav. Siddharth Saini has written the series with Alka Shulkla and Apeksha Galundia. Neerajh Dhingraa has produced the show with Aakarsh Sharma, Vipul Mathur, and Mehul Fumakiya under Rusk Studios.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

School Friends Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

School Friends Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During...

‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During...

Laapataa Ladies Was Earlier Titled As 'Two Brides'; Was Shot In This Village Of Madhya Pradesh

Laapataa Ladies Was Earlier Titled As 'Two Brides'; Was Shot In This Village Of Madhya Pradesh

Sparsh Shrivastava Aka Deepak Kumar Reacts To His Film Laapataa Ladies' Oscar Entry: 'Never Expected...

Sparsh Shrivastava Aka Deepak Kumar Reacts To His Film Laapataa Ladies' Oscar Entry: 'Never Expected...

The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arjun Sriram's Series

The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arjun Sriram's Series