School Friends Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

School Friends Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

School Friends is a series starring Navika Kotia, Aaditya Gupta, Manav Soneji, Ansh Pandey and Alisha Parveen in the lead roles. The series is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch School Friends season 2?

Season 2 of the series will premiere on September 25, 2024 and it will be available on Amazon MX Player. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X with a caption that reads, "School Friends S2 ka official trailer aa gaya hai dosto 🍿 watch School Friends S2 on Amazon MX Player, out on 25 Sept, for FREE! 🤩 ."

Plot

The series follows the lives of five friends: Stuti Sharma, Anirban Gupta, Raman Agrawal, Mukund, and Dimple Chaddha. It depicts their journey of bonding after choosing the commerce stream. Over time, they confide in each other about their joys and struggles while uncovering the disparity in treatment between the science and commerce sections at their school, including differences in classes and facilities. What happens next is revealed in the upcoming series.

Cast and production of School Friends season 2

The cast of the film includes Navika Kotia as Stuti Sharma, Ansh Pandey as Mukund, Aaditya Gupta as Anirban Gupta, Manav Soneji as Raman Agrawal, and Alisha Parveen as Dimple Chaddha, among others.

The romantic comedy series is directed by Sahil Verma and Narendra Shrivastav. Siddharth Saini has written the series with Alka Shulkla and Apeksha Galundia. Neerajh Dhingraa has produced the show with Aakarsh Sharma, Vipul Mathur, and Mehul Fumakiya under Rusk Studios.