Love, Sitara OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala's Movie Online

Love, Sitara OTT Release Date | Trailer

Love, Sitara is romantic film starring Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role. The film is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch love, Sitara?

The upcoming film will be released on September 27, 2024. Audience can watch it on Zee5. The makers of the film released the poster of Love, Sitara on Instagram and wrote, "What happens to love when the trust is broken? 👀 Find out it in #LoveSitara streaming from 27th September, only on ZEE5."

Plot

The film revolves around a free spirited women named Sitara who dreams of becoming a classical dancer. She loves to enjoy each and every moment of her life and becomes much more interested when she unexpectedly crosses paths with Aryan who runs a family business. What happens when both of them decide to get in a relationship as they fall in love with each other? Will Sitara be able to manage her relationship and dreams? The film explore themes of self discovery, sacrifice and the strength of true love.

Cast and production of the film

Love, Sitara features Sobhita Dhulipala, Sonali Kulkarni, Shankar Induchoodan, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sanjay Bhutiani, Seema Sawhney Sharma, Virginia Rodrigues, B Jayashree and Rijul Ray, among others. The upcoming film is directed by Vandana Kataria and Sonia Bahl has written the film with Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSPV Movies.