'There Was Deep Silence...': Anupam Kher Visits Asha Bhosle's Mumbai Home Days After Death, Says Zanai Bhosle Carries Her Legacy

Anupam Kher's Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited legendary singer Asha Bhosle's home in Mumbai on Saturday (April 18). During his visit, he praised her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, saying she carries forward the singer's legacy with 'great strength.' He also shared that being in the house made him feel as if he could almost hear Asha Bhosle humming in the background.

Anupam Kher Visits Asha Bhosle's Mumbai Home

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a photo with Zanai and Asha's son, Anand Bhosle, as they posed together in front of Asha Bhosle's framed photograph.

Anupam wrote, "SOUND OF SILENCE!! Visited Asha Ji’s home today to pay my tribute to the Legendary singer! There was a deep silence in the house… the kind that speaks. And yet, somewhere in that stillness, I could almost hear her humming… her voice lingering in every corner, every memory."

Check it out:

'I Left In Silence...'

Further, Kher added, "Met her son Anand, daughter-in-law Anuja, and her granddaughter and best friend #ZanaiBhosle. Warm, gracious… carrying her legacy with quiet strength. Sometimes, such visits don’t just make you mourn… they heal you, even if only for a moment. I left in silence…But with her songs playing softly in my heart.! Long Live Asha Ji! Jai Ho!"

Asha Bhosle Last Rites

The last rites of Asha were held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday. Her mortal remains were taken from her Lower Parel residence to the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Draped in the tricolour, the singing legend was laid to rest with full state honours.

Over a career spanning several decades, Asha became one of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema. Known for her versatility and remarkable vocal range, she delivered numerous timeless songs that continue to resonate with listeners. Some of her most beloved tracks include Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

The legendary singer, who was also the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.