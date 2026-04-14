'She's Going To Come Back To Me...': Zanai Bhosle Pens Emotional Note After 'Best Friend' Asha Bhosle's Death, Urges Fans To Celebrate Her Life

Zanai Bhosle Shares Emotional Note After Asha Bhosle's Death | Photo Via Instagram

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an emotional note after Asha passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on April 12 due to multiple organ failure, urging fans to celebrate her life and expressing how deeply she misses her grandmother.

Zanai Bhosle Shares Emotional Note After Asha Bhosle's Death

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 14, Zanai shared a video of Asha singing her iconic track Dil Cheez Kya Hai to her, capturing a light-hearted moment in which both are seen laughing and enjoying their warm, playful bond.

Zanai wrote, "As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my bestfriend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me everyday when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with.."

Zanai Bhosle Urges Fans To Asha Bhosle's Life

She added that these are just a few memories to remember her by, but told everyone who has felt the loss with her that Asha Bhosle was and will always be the true definition of life and laughter, urging fans that if they remember her at all, they should remember her exactly that way, full of joy, warmth, and celebration of life.

She's Going To Come Back To Me Very Soon'

"She’s looking down on us all, especially her family and I believe she’s going to comeback to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!! I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again," wrote Zanai.

The last rites of Asha were held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday. Her mortal remains were taken from her Lower Parel residence to the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Draped in the tricolour, the singing legend was laid to rest with full state honours.