'Life Must Go On': Zanai Bhosle Thanks Well-Wishers For Reaching Out After Grandmother Asha Bhosle's Death

Following the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude to those who have reached out to her and the family during this difficult time.

On Thursday (April 16), Zanai posted a serene photograph of a sunrise and reflected on the emotional days following her grandmother’s demise. Along with the image, she wrote, "The sun rises & sets everyday and as my grandmother said, life must go on...Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out online, it gives me solice to see the love for her and my heart is with you all... take care (sic)."

The legendary singer passed away on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple organ failure. She had been admitted to the ICU after suffering cardiac and respiratory complications, and reports suggested she had been unwell for several months.

Her last rites were performed with full state honours at the Shivaji Park Crematorium on April 13. The singer’s mortal remains were taken from her residence in Lower Parel to the crematorium in Dadar, where she was laid to rest. As a mark of respect, her body was draped in the Indian tricolour during the funeral procession.

Several emotional moments from the ceremony surfaced online, including videos that showed Zanai breaking down in grief while bidding farewell to her grandmother. Footage from the funeral also captured soldiers placing the national flag over the casket, which was adorned with white lilies, before the final rites were performed.

The funeral was attended by several prominent personalities from the film, sports and political spheres. Among those present were actors Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Vivek Oberoi and Jackie Shroff, along with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and actress Padmini Kolhapure. Political leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Supriya Sule, Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray also paid their respects.

Known as one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema, Asha Bhosle enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning more than eight decades. Over the years, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages and musical genres, leaving an enduring mark on the country’s musical landscape.

Her contribution to music earned her several prestigious honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Among her most celebrated songs are Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, Rangeela Re, Dum Maaro Dum, Yeh Mera Dil, Abhi Naa Jao Chhod Kar and Justuju Jiski Thi-timeless classics that continue to resonate with generations of listeners.