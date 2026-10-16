'There Is Nobody Like You…': Ravie Dubey's Heartfelt Words For Sai Pallavi Leave Her Smiling At Ramayana Bengaluru Event—VIDEO

Ravie Dubey Showers Praise On Sai Pallavi At Ramayana Trailer Launch | Photo Via Instagram

The international trailer launch of Ramayana: Part One was held in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 15. The event was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Yash, Rakul Preet Singh, director Nitesh Tiwari and composer AR Rahman, among others.

During the event, Ravie, who will portray Hanuman in the film, showered praise on Sai, who will be seen playing Sita. His heartfelt words left the actress smiling as he expressed his admiration for her personality.

Ravie Dubey Showers Praise On Sai Pallavi At Ramayana Trailer Launch

Addressing Sai, Ravie said, "My dear Sai, I think you have to be of a very auspicious frequency in your life to be close to you and to share the same screen space with you. I have not come across anybody as pure, as humble, as grounded. There is nobody like you, Sai. Maate! I will respect you, always."

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Throughout Ravie’s speech, Sai was seen smiling warmly and expressing her gratitude for his kind words.

About Ramayana: Part One

The upcoming film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features a star-studded cast and has generated considerable anticipation among audiences. With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One is among the most anticipated Indian film projects.

Ramayana is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with the first part scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026 and the second part slated for Diwali 2027. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, along with Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor, among others.