‘There Are Women Who Pay Them...’: Salman Khan Vows To Take Action Over Paparazzi’s Back Shots As Neha Dhupia Thanks Bigg Boss 20 Host For Speaking Out

‘There Are Women Who Pay Them...’: Salman Khan Vows To Take Action Over Paparazzi’s Back Shots As Neha Dhupia Thanks Him For Speaking Out |

Neha Dhupia thanked Salman Khan for addressing the issue of paparazzi taking back shots of actresses without their consent during her appearance on Bigg Boss 20 as a guest. However, Salman claimed that the practice had increased despite his remarks. The Bollywood superstar warned that he would take strict action against those involved, while also pointing out that some celebrities, both men and women, allegedly invite paparazzi and pay them to take such pictures.

Salman said, “There are also some women and some guys who call them (paps) there, pay for them there, they ask them to do this. Wo bhi kya krein?” He further explained that while some celebrities are comfortable with such pictures, others are not. “Jinko chahiye wo karo bhai. Jinko nahi chahiye unko chuna nahi tum,” he said, making it clear that paparazzi should respect individual boundaries and consent.

Addressing Neha directly, Salman added, “When you girls come and say ki 'Ye nahi karna', uske baad karenge to phir dekhenge unko.” He also expressed concern that paparazzi were treating his earlier remarks as a joke and continuing the practice. “Now they started doing even more but I'll take a big stand on it,” he said, adding, “They think right now it is a joke. And, some big platforms are doing it. I'll take full on action.”

Neha thanked Salman for raising the issue on a prominent platform, acknowledging his stand against the practice of taking such pictures without an actress's permission.

Salman Khan had previously addressed the issue of paparazzi taking inappropriate pictures of actresses during an episode of Bigg Boss 20 in September 2026. Calling out photographers who deliberately focus on actresses’ thighs or take pictures from behind, the actor questioned why such shots were taken without considering whether the women were comfortable with them. Referring to Neha Dhupia’s earlier stand against the practice and an incident involving Saiee Manjrekar and his own niece, Salman said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it?” He also urged women who objected to such photography to stand up for themselves, saying, “I am saying this to all the girls who don't like this. Jahan aisa hua, ghoom ke chamaat maaro.”