'Theatre Ke Liye Training Institute Banayenge': BJP's Amit Shah Promises To Make An Education Centre In West Bengal Like Pune's FTII

Amit Shah At West Bengal BJP Legislature Party Meeting | X (Twitter)

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the West Bengal elections this year, and Suvendu Adhikari, has been elected as the Chief Minister of the state. On Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah gave a speech at the West Bengal BJP Legislature Party meeting, and promised that they would make a theatre education centre in the state, just like Pune's Film and Television Institute of India.

He said, "Main ek vishesh ulekh karna chahta ho. Kala, sahitya aur sanskruti, poore Bharat ki pehchaan Bengal se hoti thi. Hamara poora prayas rahega ki kala sahitya, sanskruti aur siksha, iss sabhi shetro mein, Bengal desh netritva kare (I would like to make a special mention. Bengal was the source of India's art, literature, and culture. It will be our utmost endeavor to ensure that Bengal leads the nation in all areas of art, literature, culture, and education)."

Live from West Bengal BJP Legislature Party meeting.



পশ্চিমবঙ্গ বিজেপি বিধায়ক দলের বৈঠক থেকে সরাসরি। https://t.co/prZv2smKCV — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 8, 2026

He further stated, "Humne ek chota sa vaada kiya hai jaise Pune mein film institute hai, waise hum yaha par theatre ke liye ek training institute banayenge, jo duniya bhar ke theatre ko takat dega. Yeh hamara chota sa gesture, hamari sarkar ki disha banane ke liye, iske parichay ke liye bahot mehetva poorna hai (We've made a small promise, just like the film institute in Pune, we'll establish a theatre training institute here, which will strengthen theatre around the world. This small gesture of ours, to establish our government's direction, is very important)."

BJP's Victory In West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the West Bengal election, and the results surely surprised one and all. The party won a historic 207 seats out of the 294-member assembly.

This is the first time when BJP will form a government in the state. For the last 15 years, Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ruled in West Bengal, but this time during the election, the party only won 80 seats.