'Sonar Bangla Is BJP's Responsibility': Union Home Minister Amit Shah On Party's Vision For West Bengal | ANI

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a gathering in Kolkata on Friday announced Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari as the Leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party, referring to him as a key figure for the party's vision of achieving "Sonar Bangla" through governance and development in the state.

Shah said, "In a way, due to your faith, the central figure of today's celebrations and the future Chief Minister of Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari," as he began his address after the announcement.

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He thanked the people of the state for their support and outlined the party's commitment to fulfilling their expectations. "First of all, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the people of Bengal with joined hands. The atmosphere that had been created since the Communist era was deepened by Mamata Banerjee, and it was almost impossible to cast your vote there... I am very thankful for the huge victory that the people of Bengal have given us by trusting the BJP and our leader, Narendra Modi," Shah said.

"I also want to say on behalf of the party that the expectations that the people of Bengal have placed in us, based on which they have given us this mandate, we will do our best to uphold that trust to the fullest," he added.

Shah emphasised the party's commitment to fulfilling the mandate given by the people of West Bengal and outlining the vision of "Sonar Bangla" and development in the state. "It is the responsibility of all of us BJP workers to pursue the goal of 'Sonar Bangla' and fulfil the expectations of the people of Bengal. Today, the Kavi Guru's lines are ringing true: 'The path to a Bengal where the mind is free from fear and the head is held high with pride has been paved, and Bengal is walking that path'..." he said.

Adhikari was elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader for the party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the state.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the name of Adhikari as the party's leader after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata today.

"I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah, the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal said.

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He is set to take the oath tomorrow on the day which marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Adhikari also met with newly elected MLAs of the party and other BJP leaders today.

Adhikari contested from Nandigram and Bhabhanipur, beating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her stronghold in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)