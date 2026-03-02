'The Wedding Has Already Happened': Zendaya & Tom Holland Secretly Married? Actress' Stylish Reveals

Zendaya & Tom Holland Married? | Instagram

While many Indian celebrities are tying the knot, we are excited to hear some wedding bells in the West as well. There has been a buzz about Hollywood actors Zendaya & Tom Holland's marriage, and now, the former's stylist has made a big revelation claiming that the couple is already married.

At the Actors Award 2026, Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, while talking to Access Hollywood, said, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." When the anchor asked, "Is that true?" He replied, "It's very true. Thank you so much." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Zendaya & Tom Holland's Wedding Revelation

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Honestly may their marriage be blessed cause I love this (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "I'm so happy for them they could get a personal space in this century. Congratulations (sic)."

One more netizen wrote, "It's best they have their private wedding It's the new things and I love it for them! No one in their life's but them perfect! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Zendaya's Gold Band

A few days ago, Zendaya was clicked wearing a golden band on her finger instead of her engagement ring. Fans has started speculating that she and Tom have got married secretly. And now, her stylist has made this revelation about their wedding.

Now, it will be interesting to see when Zendaya and Tom their wedding on social media. We are sure that their fans are eagerly waiting to see their wedding pictures.

Zendaya was seen in Beverly Hills wearing a gold band instead of her engagement ring. Rumors are that she has married Tom Holland. pic.twitter.com/dvcnLTJUHY — Isabella Rossellini (@isabellRoseXoXo) February 20, 2026

Zendaya-Tom Holland Love Story

Zendaya and Tom met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming. There were reports that the two are dating, however, they maintained that they are best friends.

Later in 2021, their relationship was confirmed when the two actors were seen kissing in a car in Los Angeles. In 2024, there were rumours of them getting engaged, which was confirmed at the 2025 Golden Globes, as the actress flaunted her diamond ring.