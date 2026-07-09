The Vvaan Release Date: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Gets Postponed; Avoids Clash With Toxic & Eetha

The Vvaan Release Date | Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie was slated to release on August 28, 2026, but it has been postponed by a month and will now hit the big screens on September 25, 2026.

Sidharth took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a motion poster of the film and wrote, "Baagh uski dahaad hai… Nandi uski shakti. Aur Vvaan… uski kahaani. #THEVVAAN in cinemas on 25th September, 2026 (sic)." Watch the poster below...

The Vvaan, Toxic & Eetha - A Three-Way Box Office Clash Averted

Yash starrer Toxic is slated to release on August 26, 2026. So, it was supposed to clash at the box office with Eetha and The Vvaan during the same weekend. However, with The Vvaan getting postponed, the three-way clash has been averted. Still, it is going to be Toxic vs Eetha at the box office.

Well, if The Vvaan had clashed with Toxic, it would have been husband vs wife at the box office, as the latter features Kiara Advani as one of the female leads.

Netizens React To The Vvaan New Release Date

Reacting to the new release, a netizen tweeted, "Good decision (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Just one week before Drishyam 3. Will get small run (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Excited for #VVAAN! Sidharth and Tamannaah in a folklore spectacle sounds epic. Can’t wait for Sept 25, 2026! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Till now, no major Hindi film is slated to release on September 25, 2026, so The Vvaan is getting a solo window at the box office. It will surely be interesting to see what response the movie will get.

The Vvaan is directed by Deepak Mishra, who is known for helming the popular series Panchayat. So, the expectations from the movie are quite high.