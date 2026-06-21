Toxic Release Date: Not Just Eetha, Yash Starrer To Also Clash With Vvan During Weekend; It Is Kiara Advani Vs Sidharth Malhotra At Box Office

Kiara Advani Vs Sidharth Malhotra At Box Office | YouTube / Instagram

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic was supposed to release in March this year and clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, it was postponed to June. The makers once again delayed the release, and it has now been announced that the Yash starrer will release on August 26, 2026.

Two days after Toxic's release, two prominent Hindi films, Eetha and Vvan, are slated to hit theatres. While the Bollywood movies are releasing on August 28, 2026, they will compete with Toxic during the weekend. Thus, three major films will clash at the box office that weekend.

Interestingly, it is going to be a husband vs wife battle at the box office. Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role in Vvan, while Kiara Advani is one of the female leads in Toxic.

So, let's wait and watch whether this clash will happen or be averted.

Eetha has become the talk of the town. The film's teaser was attached to Cocktail 2, and while the makers have not yet officially released the promo, it has leaked online, with audience members sharing it from theatres.

Everyone is praising the teaser and Shraddha's performance in it.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Toxic, which was released a few months ago, received a mixed response from audiences. It is a Kannada film but will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. Apart from Yash and Kiara, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi.

Fans of Yash have been eagerly waiting for Toxic, as it has been more than four years since KGF: Chapter 2 was released, and they have not seen their favourite star on the big screen. While the movie is expected to break records in Kannada, it will be interesting to see what response it receives in Hindi.