The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Tamannaah Bhatia And Sidharth Malhotra's Film Records 37% Growth, Collects ₹11 Crore

The Vvaan Day 2 Box Office | Photo Via YouTube

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, hit theatres on Friday, September 25. The supernatural thriller also features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.

The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest Box Office Day 2

According to Sacnilk, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest recorded a noticeable jump in collections on Day 2. The film earned an estimated Rs 11 crore net in India, registering a 37.5% growth over its Day 1 collection of Rs 8 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at around Rs 19 crore, while its India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 22.60 crore.

The film also saw some contribution from overseas markets. It collected around Rs 1.25 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 2.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at approximately Rs 24.85 crore.

The Vvaan Budget

Reports have estimated the production budget at around Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore, while some estimates put the overall cost, including production and promotional expenses, at approximately Rs 150 crore.

On that basis, the Day 2 growth is a positive sign, but the overall collections are still relatively modest compared with the reported investment. If the total cost is closer to Rs 150 crore, the opening weekend will need substantial growth for the film to move towards profitability.

The Vvaan Story

The Vvaan follows Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia), who travel from Mumbai to their ancestral village of Devanchal for Chhath Puja and a land-related matter. Their journey takes them into a mysterious forest surrounding a temple dedicated to Van Devi, where villagers are forbidden from entering after sunset.

The Vvaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"